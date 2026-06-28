Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,035 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 260,871 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $69,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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