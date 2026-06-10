Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,519 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 680,657 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here