Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,397 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 46,057 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $75,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,902,660 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $400,596,000 after buying an additional 1,935,832 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,979,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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