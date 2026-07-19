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Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its Uber stake by 19.4% in the first quarter, selling 98,053 shares and leaving it with 407,325 shares valued at about $28.5 million.
  • Uber remains heavily held by institutions, with about 80.24% of shares owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally constructive: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus, even as some firms trimmed price targets while Uber trades around $72.55, near its 52-week low.
  • Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies.

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,325 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 98,053 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. ANB Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 7,423 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,620,059 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $404,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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