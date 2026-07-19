Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,325 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 98,053 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. ANB Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 7,423 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,620,059 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $404,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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