Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,727 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

UBER stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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