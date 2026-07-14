Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 29,490 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber is being seen as more than just a ride-hailing and delivery company, with the app now adding hotel bookings, concierge “shop for me” features, and boat rentals in Europe. That broader ecosystem could strengthen engagement and open new revenue streams. Article Title

Uber is being seen as more than just a ride-hailing and delivery company, with the app now adding hotel bookings, concierge “shop for me” features, and boat rentals in Europe. That broader ecosystem could strengthen engagement and open new revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Uber is challenging Washington, D.C. robotaxi legislation and pushing a hybrid autonomous-vehicle model have fueled momentum, with some coverage noting the stock is rallying on hopes that Uber can shape favorable rules for its self-driving ambitions. Article Title

Reports that Uber is challenging Washington, D.C. robotaxi legislation and pushing a hybrid autonomous-vehicle model have fueled momentum, with some coverage noting the stock is rallying on hopes that Uber can shape favorable rules for its self-driving ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Uber’s opposition to a proposed D.C. robotaxi bill highlights its effort to keep autonomous vehicle deployment flexible, which could help protect its market position versus Waymo and other AV rivals if Uber influences the regulatory outcome. Article Title

Uber’s opposition to a proposed D.C. robotaxi bill highlights its effort to keep autonomous vehicle deployment flexible, which could help protect its market position versus Waymo and other AV rivals if Uber influences the regulatory outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Uber announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming earnings and guidance, but the announcement itself does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Uber announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming earnings and guidance, but the announcement itself does not change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage said Washington, D.C. has become a battleground for Uber and Waymo’s competing robotaxi visions, underscoring strategic importance but not yet providing a clear near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Additional coverage said Washington, D.C. has become a battleground for Uber and Waymo’s competing robotaxi visions, underscoring strategic importance but not yet providing a clear near-term financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The robotaxi debate also raises competitive risk, as Uber’s lobbying push is colliding directly with Waymo’s preferred approach, increasing uncertainty around how quickly autonomous ride services can scale. Article Title

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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