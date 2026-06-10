Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Lifted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,471 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 50,554 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $365,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 297,892 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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