Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Research Global Investors' portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.46% of Uber Technologies worth $9,270,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $365,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 297,892 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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