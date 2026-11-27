Ardmore Road Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,202 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 353,798 shares during the quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,605 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $2,482,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,693,306.16. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Macdonald purchased 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.83 per share, with a total value of $5,308,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 426,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,327,845.60. This represents a 19.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Latest Uber Technologies News

These are some of the UBER news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Uber named former Zomato food-delivery chief Rakesh Ranjan as its India president. The appointment may strengthen regional execution, but the reports provide no details on expected financial impact. Article: Uber appoints former Zomato food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan as India president

Uber named former Zomato food-delivery chief Rakesh Ranjan as its India president. The appointment may strengthen regional execution, but the reports provide no details on expected financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article characterizes Uber as an asset-light growth company and cites an estimated 8% free-cash-flow yield. This is an investor thesis, rather than a new company financial update. Article: Uber: An Asset-Light Super App Compounder Trading At An 8% Free Cash Flow Yield

A Seeking Alpha article characterizes Uber as an asset-light growth company and cites an estimated 8% free-cash-flow yield. This is an investor thesis, rather than a new company financial update. Negative Sentiment: Families are suing Uber over an Arizona crash that killed four people and seriously injured a child. The case adds potential legal and reputational risk; the report does not specify the claims’ potential financial exposure. Article: Families Sue Uber Following Arizona Crash

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.29 and a 1 year high of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.66 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates a technology platform that connects consumers with drivers, couriers, merchants and transportation providers. Its Mobility services include ride-hailing and other transportation options, while its Delivery business connects customers with restaurants and retailers for food and other goods. Uber Freight provides a platform for shippers and carriers to arrange freight transportation. Founded in 2009 as Ubercab, the company began with app-based ride services and later expanded into delivery and freight.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report