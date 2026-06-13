UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 12,299 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,595,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

GILD opened at $125.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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