UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 582,964 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,958,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 582,964 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $1,006,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $352,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $189.10 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here