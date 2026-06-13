UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,275,937 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,376,828 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.72% of Johnson & Johnson worth $3,575,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $579.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Article Title

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc-related legal headlines remain an overhang and could limit upside if investors focus back on litigation risk. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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