UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 83,083 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,806,554 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.70% of American Express worth $1,778,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.98. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $286.15 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here