UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,857,418 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.91% of Cisco Systems worth $2,762,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,876,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,318,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,636 shares of company stock worth $5,698,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $477.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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