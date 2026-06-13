UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179,181 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $859,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $144.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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