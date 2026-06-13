UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,374,767 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 297,379 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Amphenol worth $1,131,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 891,020 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 212,876 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $28,768,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 46,812 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The business's 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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