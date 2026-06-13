UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.31 Billion Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539,966 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 708,719 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Texas Instruments worth $1,308,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $271.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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