UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 56,020 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.07% of Capital One Financial worth $1,650,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,632,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,563 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 169,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average is $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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