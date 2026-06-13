UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 1,410,312 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595,307 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,312 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.09% of Qualcomm worth $1,983,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 863,078 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 197,624 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 610,929 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $104,499,000 after buying an additional 90,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,910 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $211.72 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.86.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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