UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 343,190 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,924,311 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 343,190 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.73% of AbbVie worth $2,953,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2%

AbbVie stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.07. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Key AbbVie News

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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