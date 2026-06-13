UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 912,025 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207,374 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 912,025 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.90% of Linde worth $1,793,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 10,454.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,033,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Linde by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,941,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,680,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,274,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $523.57 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $525.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.86 and a 200 day moving average of $471.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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