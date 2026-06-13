UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases Shares of 2,548,307 Chubb Limited $CB

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,548,307 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $795,378,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.65% of Chubb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after buying an additional 4,299,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after buying an additional 1,199,963 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,217,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $557,493,000 after buying an additional 693,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.10.

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Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $328.06 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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