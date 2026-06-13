UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,406 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,138 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Deere & Company worth $771,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,651,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $755,385,000 after purchasing an additional 115,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DE stock opened at $577.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $625.00 to $595.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $639.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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