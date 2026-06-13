UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,915,616 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 591,616 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.95% of Walt Disney worth $1,924,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.4% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Walt Disney by 92.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 833,540 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $95,440,000 after acquiring an additional 400,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business's 50 day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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