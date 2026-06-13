UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 126,120 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,837 shares of the company's stock after selling 126,120 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.87% of McKesson worth $871,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $783.88 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $798.10 and its 200 day moving average is $846.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total transaction of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,822 shares of company stock worth $8,986,212 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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