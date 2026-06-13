UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 170,088 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159,489 shares of the software company's stock after selling 170,088 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Autodesk worth $935,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock valued at $6,362,192,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,677,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,480,000. Amundi raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,726,105 shares of the software company's stock valued at $881,704,000 after purchasing an additional 79,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,683 shares of the software company's stock valued at $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.47 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $235.55 and its 200 day moving average is $255.52. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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