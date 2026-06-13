UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 1,779,911 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836,331 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 1,779,911 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Chevron worth $1,041,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.06. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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