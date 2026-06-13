UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 190,970 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146,317 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 190,970 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 1.13% of Intuit worth $2,084,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,797,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,565,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.60 and a 200 day moving average of $474.00. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.01 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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