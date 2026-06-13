UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 38,288 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347,771 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,288 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 1.06% of Elevance Health worth $823,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Elevance Health alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elevance Health by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,408,704 shares of the company's stock worth $844,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,065 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Elevance Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,857,000 after purchasing an additional 901,626 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,029,000 after purchasing an additional 798,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company's stock worth $592,603,000 after acquiring an additional 724,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $403.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $426.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $366.62 and its 200 day moving average is $344.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Elevance Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elevance Health wasn't on the list.

While Elevance Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here