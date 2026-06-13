UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 41,428 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936,957 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 41,428 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.74% of Boston Scientific worth $1,042,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BSX opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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