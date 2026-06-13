UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906,144 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 5,270,858 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.66% of Union Pacific worth $903,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $272.37 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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