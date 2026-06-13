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UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
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UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,130,364 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,415,642 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.74% of PepsiCo worth $1,453,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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