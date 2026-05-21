UBS Group AG Acquires 12,439 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Colliers International Group worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,699,124 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $577,840,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,996,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $293,379,000 after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 519,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,103,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 353,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 87,230 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.31. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $171.51.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Colliers International Group's payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotia dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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