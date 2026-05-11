UBS Group AG Acquires 1,412,693 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Free Report) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671,354 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.35% of Hillman Solutions worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

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Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hillman Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $97,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,895.45. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

Further Reading

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