UBS Group AG Acquires 1,602,830 Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK - Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579,166 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,602,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.40% of Cleanspark worth $36,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleanspark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,051,850 shares of the company's stock worth $377,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleanspark by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,482,527 shares of the company's stock worth $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 810,203 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cleanspark by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,366,437 shares of the company's stock worth $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 514,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleanspark by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,221 shares of the company's stock worth $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,056,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Cleanspark from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised Cleanspark from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cleanspark from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Stock Performance

Shares of Cleanspark stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Cleanspark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Further Reading

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