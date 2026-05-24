UBS Group AG Acquires 42,511 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,177 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Sionna Therapeutics worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock worth $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company's stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 113.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,275 shares of the company's stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 153,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,813 shares of the company's stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,491,612.84. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares in the company, valued at $123,491,612.84. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,717,760 shares of company stock worth $77,562,902 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SION opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.35. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sionna Therapeutics Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sionna Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sionna Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Sionna Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here