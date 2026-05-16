UBS Group AG Acquires 72,196 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,366 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.58% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director Christopher Locke Peirce acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $151,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,546. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKWD. Weiss Ratings cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna set a $80.00 target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.54. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $65.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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