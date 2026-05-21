UBS Group AG Acquires 903,032 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM - Free Report) by 1,709.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,867 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 903,032 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.82% of Latham Group worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 405,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,950 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Latham Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SWIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Latham Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Latham Group

Latham Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.14 million, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $117.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $484,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

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