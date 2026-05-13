UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) by 172.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,414 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.86% of Sylvamo worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company's stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 546,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 3,945.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company's stock worth $13,990,000 after buying an additional 308,560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter worth $15,030,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2,246.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,568 shares of the company's stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 214,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 334.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,496 shares of the company's stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 210,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $150,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,159,646.64. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Sylvamo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLVM

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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