UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035,674 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.44% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $184,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 125.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 802.2% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.71.

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Trending Headlines about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Coca-Cola Europacific Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported a strong Q1: group revenue grew on pricing and mix, comparable volume improvement and share gains; FXN revenue growth was reported in the high single digits, supporting management's decision to reaffirm full‑year guidance. Coca‑Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Q1 Trading Update & Interim Dividend Declaration

Company reported a strong Q1: group revenue grew on pricing and mix, comparable volume improvement and share gains; FXN revenue growth was reported in the high single digits, supporting management's decision to reaffirm full‑year guidance. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated support for CCEP following the strong Q1 print, which can lend to investor confidence and help offset short-term selling pressure. Jefferies backs Coca‑Cola Europacific after strong Q1 results

Jefferies reiterated support for CCEP following the strong Q1 print, which can lend to investor confidence and help offset short-term selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Board declared an interim dividend of $0.82 per share (record May 15, pay May 27), which is supportive for income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow. (Company release)

Board declared an interim dividend of $0.82 per share (record May 15, pay May 27), which is supportive for income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call transcripts highlight pricing, regional performance and promotional phasing (earlier Easter benefit); useful detail for modeling but not a surprise to the market. Coca‑Cola Europacific Partners Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Investor materials and call transcripts highlight pricing, regional performance and promotional phasing (earlier Easter benefit); useful detail for modeling but not a surprise to the market. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are largely neutral on several consumer staples names including CCEP — mixed broker views may limit immediate upside until guidance or margins materially surprise. Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Clorox (CLX), Coca‑Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

Analysts are largely neutral on several consumer staples names including CCEP — mixed broker views may limit immediate upside until guidance or margins materially surprise. Negative Sentiment: Shares are trading lower today and have slipped below the 50‑day moving average, suggesting near‑term technical weakness or profit‑taking despite the fundamental beat; keep an eye on volumes and guidance cadence for signs of sustained momentum.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 3.6%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 197.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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