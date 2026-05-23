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UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026

Key Points

  • UBS Group AG cut its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 16,241 shares and leaving it with 76,191 shares valued at about $4.1 million.
  • Helios Technologies reported strong quarterly results, posting $0.80 EPS versus $0.68 expected and revenue of $228.4 million, up 16.8% year over year. The company also raised its Q2 2026 and FY 2026 guidance.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on HLIO, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25, while the stock recently traded near its 52-week high of $80.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,191 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Helios Technologies worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NYSE HLIO opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. Helios Technologies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.Helios Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Helios Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $229,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,444.16. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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