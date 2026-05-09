UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891,621 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 931,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Cemex worth $33,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,919 shares of the construction company's stock worth $46,476,000 after buying an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter worth about $2,857,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 958.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the construction company's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 30,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the construction company's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cemex

In other Cemex news, insider Herrera Jesus Vicente Gonzalez sold 35,000 shares of Cemex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 846,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,287,481.60. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cemex from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cemex from $13.90 to $14.10 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cemex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cemex from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cemex

Cemex Price Performance

Cemex stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a boost from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Cemex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Cemex Company Profile

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report).

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