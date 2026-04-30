UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,379 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,024,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.57% of Entegris worth $200,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $644,841,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $200,931,000 after buying an additional 2,053,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 183.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $292,900,000 after buying an additional 2,050,473 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $132,741,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $158,940,000 after purchasing an additional 771,650 shares during the period.

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Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.67.

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $31,781.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,033,046.29. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $6,373,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,527 shares in the company, valued at $32,857,174.07. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,645 shares of company stock worth $37,970,163. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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