UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.80% of Genuine Parts worth $136,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 37.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 249.24 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $96.08 and a 1-year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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