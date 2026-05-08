UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Dillard's, Inc. $DDS

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,895 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of Dillard's worth $41,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dillard's by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dillard's by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard's by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard's by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard's during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company's stock.

Get Dillard's alerts: Sign Up

Dillard's Trading Down 2.8%

DDS stock opened at $555.48 on Friday. Dillard's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.00 and a 1-year high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.50.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $3.07. Dillard's had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard's, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dillard's from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $521.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dillard's

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dillard's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dillard's wasn't on the list.

While Dillard's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here