UBS Group AG Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Company $SON

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 111,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Sonoco Products worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,263.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,826.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 8,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,619.12. The trade was a 39.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Harrell III acquired 6,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,148.61. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 10,070 shares in the company, valued at $507,225.90. This represents a 203.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.7%

SON stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.11.

Get Our Latest Report on SON

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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