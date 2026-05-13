UBS Group AG Has $17.41 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,050 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of StoneX Group worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $5,944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1,708.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company's stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 68,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 551.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,724 shares of the company's stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 88,926 shares of the company's stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In related news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $1,013,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,380.48. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,766,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,472,533.37. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 44,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,878 in the last 90 days. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNEX. Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $122.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNEX

StoneX Group Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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