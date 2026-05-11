UBS Group AG Has $24.38 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,905 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 41,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.56% of Allegiant Travel worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 18,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $2,129,294.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,887,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,251,744.96. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $732.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.01 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. Allegiant Travel's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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