UBS Group AG Has $29.60 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 928,910 shares of the company's stock after selling 236,615 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.59% of Option Care Health worth $29,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,001,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 590,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,384,000 after purchasing an additional 235,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,706,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 55,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,705,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Option Care Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Option Care Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 24,154 shares for about $500,000, boosting his ownership by 49%, which investors may view as a confidence signal from management. Sullivan SEC Filing

Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 24,154 shares for about $500,000, boosting his ownership by 49%, which investors may view as a confidence signal from management. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with the consensus still at “Moderate Buy,” and Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “Overweight” rating. Analyst Recommendation

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with the consensus still at “Moderate Buy,” and Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “Overweight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: The company is drawing attention ahead of its appearance at the Bank of America Health Care Conference, which could provide more color on execution and guidance. Conference Notice

The company is drawing attention ahead of its appearance at the Bank of America Health Care Conference, which could provide more color on execution and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms launched securities-fraud investigations and shareholder-loss alerts after Option Care Health’s weaker-than-expected Q1 results and reduced outlook, adding legal and reputational overhang. Holzer Alert

Multiple law firms launched securities-fraud investigations and shareholder-loss alerts after Option Care Health’s weaker-than-expected Q1 results and reduced outlook, adding legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings were mixed: EPS beat estimates, but revenue missed and management lowered full-year revenue guidance, fueling concerns about slowing growth and future execution. Earnings and Guidance

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.2%

Option Care Health stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Report on OPCH

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,610 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,723,319.36. This represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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