UBS Group AG Has $3.15 Million Stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Free Report) by 183.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,020 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 154,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 64.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MLTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 8.60. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 3,750,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $62,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,039,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,806.02. The trade was a 78.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 98,127 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $1,806,518.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,976,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,802,262.06. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,000 shares of company stock worth $65,714,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company's stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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